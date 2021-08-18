Netflix Releases The Trailer For The New Documentary ‘Turning Point: 9/11 And The War On Terror’

Netflix’s new documentary series “Turning Point: 9/11 And The War On Terror” looks chilling.

The plot of the series, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is as follows:

Modern history can be divided into two time frames: before 9/11 and after 9/11. This five-part docuseries from director Brian Knappenberger is a cohesive chronicle of the September 11, 2001 attacks on the U.S., offering illuminating perspectives and personal stories of how the catastrophic events of that day changed the course of the nation. From the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan in 1979 to the country’s breathtaking collapse back into the hands of the Taliban just weeks before the twentieth anniversary of the attacks, history continues to be made.

Judging from the trailer, this five-part documentary series is going to be required viewing for fans of history and foreign affairs.

Give it a watch below.

I’m a huge junkie for any information about the military, foreign affairs, war, terrorism and anything related to those subjects.

I was in fourth grade when 9/11 happened, and I remember sitting there watching the events unfold on TV. Ever since that day, I’ve been obsessed.

America’s withdrawal from Afghanistan has been an indefensible and humiliating disaster. At the same time, the USA has no business sending our men to fight and die for a country that made zero effort to defend itself against the Taliban. pic.twitter.com/R3LFrBDYor — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 17, 2021

Now, Netflix is bringing fans a special documentary about the war on terror that America has been fighting for decades.

While I’ll reserve judgment until I see it, the trailer definitely gives off the vibe that it’s critical, and there’s nothing wrong with that.

This is America. People have a right to be critical of our government. That’s something to be celebrated and protected at all costs. As a fan of history, I’m just interested to see how the subjects are covered.

Pray for all the Americans at the embassy in Kabul as Afghanistan falls to the Taliban. We need all of our people out and we need them out immediately. Don’t waste one more second. Load them on planes and fly every single American out of the country right now. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 14, 2021

You can catch “Turning Point: 9/11 And The War On Terror” starting September 1.