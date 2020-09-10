Honor The 19-Year Anniversary Of 9/11 With The Story Of The Man In The Red Bandana

Friday is the 19-year anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks, and it’s the perfect time to hear the story of “The Man in the Red Bandana.”

Welles Crowther was an equity broker in the World Trade Center’s south tower in New York, and became a national hero after sacrificing his life in order to save countless strangers when Al-Qaeda attacked us nearly two decades ago. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Crowther, who was a college lacrosse star at Boston College, was later identified by the red bandana he carried to get people’s attention during his rescue efforts after the south tower was hit. He died at the age of 24-years old after not being able to make it out with all the people he saved.

You can watch a special on Crowther below.

It’s always comforting to know that guys like Crowther are on our side. He was only 24-years-old! Stop and think about that for a second!

He had just barely started living life, and he still didn’t even hesitate to give it up in order to save the people around him.

That’s the level of sacrifice and patriotism that the terrorists will never be able to beat.

I’ll be the first person to admit that I cried the first time I watched the story of “The Man in the Red Bandana.”

I just sat there with tears in my eyes thinking about how much pain this young man’s family must have gone through. At the same time, many more families never had to feel that pain because he saved their loved ones.

It’s a brutal reminder of how precious life is.

These ‘Red Bandana’ uniforms are ???? Boston College will wear these during their annual ‘Red Bandana’ game which honors the memory of Welles Crowther, who lost his life on 9/11 while rescuing people stuck in the south tower of the World Trade Center. (via @BCFootball) pic.twitter.com/hzTlx9lpx9 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 1, 2020

God bless Welles Crowther and everyone else out there who shares the heroic spirit he displayed 19 years ago.