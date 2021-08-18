Alabama Coach Nick Saban Is Aware That He’s A Money-Printing Machine

Nick Saban is aware of the fact he’s an ATM for the University of Alabama.

The seven-time national champion is the greatest coach in college football history and he’s won six titles since arriving in Tuscaloosa. Well, Saban isn’t blind to the fact that he prints cash for the university. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Saban told ESPN the following about recent changes to the world of college football and the massive amounts of money the sport produces:

Where everybody misses the boat a little bit is that college athletics is not a business. People who think it’s a business, I think they have the wrong perception. It’s revenue producing, but nobody takes the profit. When Wayne Huizenga owned the Dolphins, he paid $500 million for the team, he made $50 million a year, and he sold it for $950 million. That’s business. Well, in college, all you do is reinvest all of the money into all of the other sports, facilities and scholarships. There’s more than 300 people having an opportunity, and not just 85 football players. Then the argument is, “Well, the coaches make a lot of money.” But do we create value or not? Alabama is making more money than they ever made before I came here, whether they pay me more or not.

I’ve literally brought up this exact same point before when talking about Saban’s impact at Alabama. He took a solid school and turned them into a brand that appeals to people all over the country.

Once he started rattling off national titles, out-of-state tuition money poured into Tuscaloosa. Even on his current contract, which is for more than $84 million over eight seasons, Saban is still a bargain.

There are a lot of losers out there who think major college football coaches shouldn’t earn the money they do. Not only are those people wrong, but coaches like Saban should be paid even more.

How do you put a price on how much the legendary coach is to Alabama? He certainly generates more than his yearly salary in tuition money alone, and it’s not even close.

