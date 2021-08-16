Alabama Leads The AP Preseason Poll, Wisconsin Is 12th

Alabama is the top team in the AP preseason football poll.

The preseason poll was released Monday for millions of fans around the country, and Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide came in at number one.

Oklahoma, Clemson, Ohio State and Georgia rounded out the top five. Wisconsin came in at 12.

As I’ve said for weeks heading into the season, you simply have to have Alabama at number one. You don’t have any other choice as a rational and unbiased fan, which we all know I am.

Bryce Young appears to have all the tools to dominate, Nick Saban is running the show and that’s bad news for opponents.

As for the rest of the top five, I like a ton about all those teams. Clemson, Georgia and Oklahoma all have great quarterbacks and Ohio State has lots of unproven but talented options under center.

Any one of those five teams could win the national title.

As for Wisconsin, 12 isn’t where I want to be, but it’s not terrible. We’re only two spots outside of the top 10. It’s much better than some other polls I’ve seen.

Clearly, the voters aren’t completely writing us off.

