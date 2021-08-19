Editorial

James Harden Holds A Sign At Dallas Cowboys Camp Asking For The Team To Sign Him

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 13: Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys during the NFL preseason game at State Farm Stadium on August 13, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Dallas Cowboys 19-16. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

James Harden wants the Dallas Cowboys to sign him.

According to Bleacher Report, the undrafted receiver and running back, who shares a name with the Brooklyn Nets superstar, attended Cowboys camp with a sign asking the team to sign him. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He last played in Fan Controlled Football and indoor pro leagues. You can see pictures of his sign below.

While I appreciate Harden’s passion and energy, I’m not sure this is the best way to land a job in the NFL.

Scouts aren’t exactly scouring the stands for new talent.

 

I also hate to break it to Harden that playing in the FCF isn’t exactly a huge plus. That league was a glorified joke and the talent wasn’t impressive.

The only interesting part of the FCF was the fact Johnny Manziel and Josh Gordon played. Other than that, I’m not sure anyone cared.

 

I wish Harden all the luck in the world, but I’m not holding my breath for him to land on a roster with this strategy.