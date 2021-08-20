3 Pro Insights on Making a Lasting First Impression — Marshall Mosher

For Marshall Mosher, the only thing he needs to do to create a striking first impression is talk about his groundbreaking startup, Vestigo. However, not most people run an innovative virtual reality (VR) development company that lets you climb Mount Everest from your living room or conduct unconventional team-building exercises while working remotely. And for this segment of the population, which, in fact, constitutes the majority, Marshall Mosher has a few tips on making a stellar first impression.

Be confident.

“No matter who you are or what you do, be confident when meeting new people,” says Marshall Mosher. “Confidence is a clear indicator that you believe in yourself and expect others to do the same. Just remember, there is a big difference between confidence and arrogance. No matter how successful you are, be humble yet personable. And it is entirely possible to be confident and humble at the same time! The more you practice this, the easier it will become to naturally balance the two, adding greater authenticity to your confidence.”

Don’t be shy.

“If people show interest in your work, don’t shy away from answering their queries,” advises Marshall Mosher. “They have shown interest, so share your background and experience. Professional relationships are crucial to success, and you never know who you might be chatting with. Treat every conversation as a networking opportunity and communicate to people that you believe in yourself. Again, be confident yet modest. It’s fine to talk about your business, but make sure that your business is the focus rather than your personal self.”

Grab their attention.

For his final tip, Marshall Mosher says, “You only have 27 seconds to make a great first impression, according to research. In those 27 seconds, you have to grab a person’s attention to keep them from walking away. Do this with a smile and a firm handshake, and make eye contact while talking. After you have made it through this very brief window, it is time to be confident and answer questions while being your true self. If you can engage a person immediately, there is a solid chance that you have made a good first impression.”

We only get one chance to make a solid first impression. Marshall Mosher has a fascinating business to talk about, but even he must make the other person want to stick around to ask about his business. However, once you have engaged your audience, being confident and not being afraid to let people know what sets you apart is the key to making that lasting impression, per Marshall Mosher.