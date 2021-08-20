FBI Finds Little Proof US Capitol Riot Was Coordinated

The FBI found little proof that the Jan. 6 Capitol riot was caused by a coordinated plan to upend the presidential election, four current and former law enforcement officials told Reuters.

The FBI does not believe that a “center[al] coordinate[ion]” between far-right groups or supporters of then-President Donald Trump preempted the riot, according to Reuters. The sources either were directly involved in or routinely briefed on the investigations, Reuters said. (RELATED: ‘More Totalitarian Talk’: Candace Owens Slams Joe Biden For Suggesting Capitol Riot Worse Than Civil War)

“Though federal officials have arrested more than 570 alleged participants, the FBI at this point believes the violence was not centrally coordinated by far-right groups or prominent supporters of then-President Donald Trump” https://t.co/HUG3jf6HkJ — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 20, 2021

“Ninety to ninety-five percent of these are one-off cases,” one former senior law enforcement official told Reuters. “Then you have 5%, maybe, of these militia groups that were more closely organized. But there was no grand scheme with Roger Stone and Alex Jones and all of these people to storm the Capitol and take hostages.”

Both Jones and Stone participated in pro-Trump events in Washington, D.C., that occurred before the riot.

Sources told Reuters that while the FBI found that of the protesters planned and broke into the Capitol, there was no evidence there were “serious plans” of what they would do within the building.

Prosecutors filed conspiracy charges against 40 of the defendants, including a Proud Boy leader who allegedly recruited members and encouraged them to stockpile military-style equipment leading up to the Jan. 6 riot, according to Reuters.