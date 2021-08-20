P.J. Fleck Surprises Minnesota Walk-On Derik LeCaptain With A Scholarship In Heartwarming Video

Minnesota football coach P.J. Fleck recently pulled off a classy move for former walk-on Derik LeCaptain.

During a team meeting, LeCaptain was called down in front of the squad and handed an oar that surprised him with a scholarship. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

His awesome reaction said it all. Give the video a watch below. If you’re looking for something to pick you up, this should do it.

Surprising walk-ons with scholarships is truly one of the best parts about college football. They’re kind of unsung heroes.

Most fans never know their names or what they do, but they show up every day in practice to push the starters.

They grind it out so the team is ready to play on Saturdays.

Clearly, the redshirt sophomore linebacker from Wisconsin did what he had to do in order to earn his spot, and he’s now on scholarship.

Props to LeCaptain for earning a scholarship. This is the kind of content that will never get old.