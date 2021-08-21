ISIS Terror Threat At Kabul Airport Poses Possible Danger To Americans

Terror threats posed by ISIS around Kabul airport are forcing the U.S. military to establish alternative travel routes to the airport, CNN reported Saturday.

“There is a strong possibility ISIS-K is trying to carry off an attack at the airport,” a U.S. defense official told CNN. A diplomat in Kabul said they are aware of the threat by ISIS against Americans at Hamid Karzai International Airport. (RELATED: Americans Advised To Avoid Kabul Airport Amid Potential Security Threats)

U.S. defense officials explained that these routes would be available to Americans, third party nationals and qualified Afghans, according to CNN. It has been reported by U.S. officials that the Taliban are aware of this plan and working with the U.S. to effectively implement the plans.

Earlier Saturday, the U.S. embassy in Kabul ordered a security alert that urged American citizens in the country against traveling to the airport due to “potential security threats.”

“Because of potential security threats outside the gates at the Kabul airport, we are advising U.S. citizens to avoid traveling to the airport and to avoid airport gates at this time unless you receive individual instructions from a U.S. government representative to do so,” the message on the embassy’s website read.

The Pentagon has been analyzing the events in and around the area, CNN reported. The main concern at the moment is that the large crowds gathering around the airport and surrounding areas could create a situation in which ISIS can attack. The most pressing concerns seem to be about potential suicide bombers and car bombers, CNN reported. (RELATED: Video Appears To Show Baby Being Handed Over Kabul Airport Wall To Escape, Woman Reportedly Follows)

“There’s a whole canopy of security concerns we have,” Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said at a press briefing Saturday, as he described the military “fighting against both time and space” in its effort to safely evacuate people.

“The idea is to get as many people out as fast as we can,” Kirby said. “That’s what the focus is. In trying to accomplish that mission, we’re taking in a whole wealth of information about what the security environment looks like.”