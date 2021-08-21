Americans Advised To Avoid Travelling To Kabul Airport Amid Potential Security Threats

The U.S. embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, issued a security alert Saturday, advising American citizens in the country against traveling to the airport due to “potential security threats.”

“Because of potential security threats outside the gates at the Kabul airport, we are advising U.S. citizens to avoid traveling to the airport and to avoid airport gates at this time unless you receive individual instructions from a U.S. government representative to do so,” the message on the embassy’s website read.

All American citizens seeking to depart the city under the full control of the Taliban were instructed to fill out an online form instead of trying to call the embassy with any queries related to repatriation flights.

“Do not call the U.S. Embassy in Kabul for details or updates about the flight. This form is the only way to communicate interest in flight options,” the form said in bold letters. (RELATED: Video Appears To Show Baby Being Handed Over Kabul Airport Wall To Escape, Woman Reportedly Follows)

US Embassy in Kabul issues updated security alert: Americans should *not* come to Kabul airport unless instructed by US government to do so. But first, fill out the online forms. And don’t even think about calling us. https://t.co/6yTiSE7Bc2 pic.twitter.com/S0T4Y0woe7 — Byron York (@ByronYork) August 21, 2021

As of Thursday, the United States Air Force C-17 aircrafts, tapped to evacuate Americans and Afghan allies from Kabul, were being used at only about 60% of their full capacity.

Fifteen thousand American citizens were remaining in Afghanistan after the fall of Kabul, with the Pentagon reporting to have evacuated only 7,000 people Thursday.