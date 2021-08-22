Israeli Military Bombs Palestinian Weapon Sites In Gaza After Protests Turned Violent

The Israeli military bombed a Palestinian weapons site Sunday after an Israeli police officer was critically injured in a violent protest, the Associated Press reported.

Hundreds of Palestinians participated in a demonstration planned by Hamas rulers in Gaza Saturday. The organizers intended to bring attention to the Israeli-Egyptian blockade, the AP reported. Dozens of protestors threw rocks and explosives at Israeli soldiers from behind burning tires billowing with smoke, the AP reported. (RELATED: US Protests Over Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Ignite In Major Cities)

At least 24 Palestinians were injured by gunfire from Israeli soldiers and an Israeli police officer was shot and injured, according to the AP.

The Israeli army released a statement saying that in response to the violent protests, planes hit “four weapons and storage manufacturing sites” that belonged to Hamas rulers. The military deployed more soldiers to the area near the border, the AP reported. (RELATED: Biden’s ‘Weakness’ Caused Israel-Palestine Violence, Mike Pence Says)

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett told the Cabinet Sunday that Israel “will settle the score with those who harm our soldiers and Israeli civilians” and the military is “ready for any scenario,” the AP reported.