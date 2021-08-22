Severe Flooding In Tennessee Leaves At Least 8 Dead, 40 Others Missing

Several people have died and others have gone missing due to severe floods in Waverly County, located about 60 miles west of Nashville, Tennessee, authorities told local affiliate CBS 17.

There are “multiple fatalities” and “multiple missing” throughout Waverly County, authorities told CBS 17. Specifically, Chief Deputy Rob Edwards told CBS 17 there are about 40 people missing.

Meteorologist Krissy Hurley told The Tennessean that in just one single morning, Waverly County received “about 20 to 25% of the yearly rainfall total that this area sees in a year.” (RELATED: Dozens Reported Missing In North Carolina After Powerful Storm Sparks Floods, Outages)

Photos: Flooding in Waverly, Tennessee, after 15 inches of rainfall caused destruction throughout the Humphreys County city on Saturday.

The area will receive about two to four more inches of rain, but its intensity will dwindle during the day, Hurley told The Tennessean.

Davis told CBS 17 two of the recovered bodies were toddlers who were carried away from their father. A crew that used a bulldozer rescued one couple from their attic, according to CBS 17.

7-month-old twins, Rileigh and Ryan have died after being swept away by flood waters in Waverly, their grandmother tells me.

Please keep the people of Humphreys County in your prayers!

McEwen, a city in Humphreys County, Tennessee, received about 17 inches of rain that morning, CBS 17 reported.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said they are flying two aircrafts to stay up through the night in Waverly, according to CBS 17.