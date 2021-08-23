Carson Wentz Will Return To Practice After Getting Surgery On His Foot

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is already returning to practice.

The former Philadelphia Eagles starter had to get foot surgery in early August, and the belief was that he'd likely miss the start of the season.

Well, he might be back a lot sooner than expected.

Colts HC Frank Reich said Carson Wentz will undergo foot surgery. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 2, 2021

Colts head coach Frank Reich announced Sunday that Wentz is already returning to practice just a few weeks after getting surgery.

Carson Wentz, Quenton Nelson and Ryan Kelly will return to practice Monday, per Coach Reich. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) August 22, 2021

If Carson Wentz is healthy and playing well, then the Colts have a very real shot to be great in 2021, but they definitely don’t if he is sidelined.

Jacob Eason just isn’t going to win a bunch of games in the NFL. Indianapolis needs Wentz rolling.

Carson Wentz is blitzed, rolls out right, throws 45 yard bomb to Pascal and the crowd goes Wild!🔥 #colts #coltscamp pic.twitter.com/1uf3XKqX9H — coltsmilitia (@coltsmilitia_) July 29, 2021

As an NFL fan, I think it’s safe to say we all want to see what Wentz has left in the tank. He was run out of Philly, but he now has a fresh start with Reich and the Colts.

If he can get back to his old ways, then the Colts could be very dangerous.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Indianapolis Colts (@colts)

We’ll see if he’s ready to roll week one, but there’s no doubt this is a positive update for the Colts.