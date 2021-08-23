Editorial

The NFL Releases Bizarre Deshaun Watson Top-100 Clip

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 12: Quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans walks off the field after the 51-31 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 12, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

The NFL released a bizarre clip Sunday of Deshaun Watson.

The Houston Texans quarterback, who is facing more than 20 allegations of sexual misconduct and assault, was ranked as the 18th best player in the league on the NFL Top-100 list, and the clip needs to be seen to be believed. It’s beyond strange. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“Nobody knows when Deshaun Watson will take the field again. His future is uncertain, but his talent is unquestioned,” the narrator said in the highlight clip.

You can watch a snippet of it below.

What the hell was the NFL thinking with this clip? Why would the league want to draw more attention to the fact that Watson might not be playing anytime soon?

We all know Watson is absurdly talented, but sometimes, things are simply better left unsaid.

Watson is currently involved in a very difficult situation as he faces all the civil allegations against him. The FBI is also involved to an unknown degree and a grand jury was reportedly convened.

It’s been a PR nightmare for the NFL, and I have no idea why they thought drawing more attention to the situation was a good idea.

Next time, the NFL should chill out a bit with the league’s highlights for a guy with problems like Watson. It doesn’t take a genius to figure out the clip above was a bad idea.