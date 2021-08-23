The NFL Releases Bizarre Deshaun Watson Top-100 Clip

The NFL released a bizarre clip Sunday of Deshaun Watson.

The Houston Texans quarterback, who is facing more than 20 allegations of sexual misconduct and assault, was ranked as the 18th best player in the league on the NFL Top-100 list, and the clip needs to be seen to be believed. It’s beyond strange. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Deshaun Watson is under FBI investigation, according to his accusers’ attorney. He’s facing more than 20 allegations of sexual assault and misconduct, a grand jury has been convened and the FBI might be involved. Why is the media mostly silent? pic.twitter.com/bbf1mTM77n — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 18, 2021

“Nobody knows when Deshaun Watson will take the field again. His future is uncertain, but his talent is unquestioned,” the narrator said in the highlight clip.

You can watch a snippet of it below.

The Deshaun Watson NFL Top 100 clip is so gloomy and awkward. Video lasts just one minute and 20 seconds, they had no players talk about him, and they started off with: “Nobody knows when Deshaun Watson will take the field again. His future is uncertain.” pic.twitter.com/S0OGD4ADjz — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 22, 2021

What the hell was the NFL thinking with this clip? Why would the league want to draw more attention to the fact that Watson might not be playing anytime soon?

We all know Watson is absurdly talented, but sometimes, things are simply better left unsaid.

It’s officially confirmed the FBI is involved in the chaos surrounding Deshaun Watson, and @dhookstead is here to break down the incredibly murky situation. pic.twitter.com/XLNhK9ORXP — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 19, 2021

Watson is currently involved in a very difficult situation as he faces all the civil allegations against him. The FBI is also involved to an unknown degree and a grand jury was reportedly convened.

It’s been a PR nightmare for the NFL, and I have no idea why they thought drawing more attention to the situation was a good idea.

According to sources with knowledge of the situation there is a Harris County grand jury investigation being used to determine if there is sufficient evidence to bring criminal charges against #Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson stemming from the 22 civil lawsuits filed against… pic.twitter.com/xRADFNry3R — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) August 13, 2021

Next time, the NFL should chill out a bit with the league’s highlights for a guy with problems like Watson. It doesn’t take a genius to figure out the clip above was a bad idea.