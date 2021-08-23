Ryan Reynolds And Rob McElhenney Respond To ‘Ted Lasso’ Mocking Their Ownership Of Wrexham AFC

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have hit back at a joke in the most recent episode of “Ted Lasso.”

The two Hollywood stars purchased the Welsh soccer team Wrexham AFC, and their ownership will be covered in an upcoming FX series.

Well, “Ted Lasso” made a joke about whether or not the ownership is for real or not, and the duo has hit back. In a letter written by the two, they jokingly threatened legal action unless AppleTV+ sends “2 LARGE boxes of Ted Lasso’s biscuits to the Racecourse Ground, Mold Rd, Wrexham LL11 2AH, United Kingdom before the Wrexham AFC season begins on Saturday, August 21st at 3pm.”

You can read the full letter below.

To AppleTV+’s credit, the company responded that the biscuits are on their way and it looks like the situation will have a happy ending.

We like our high-profile celebrity arbitration just like Roy Kent: hard packaging on the outside, but soft goodness on the inside. Biscuits are on their way. — Apple TV (@AppleTV) August 21, 2021

It’s moments like this when the internet truly wins. It’s moments like this one when we’re reminded that we’re supposed to be having fun doing this.

When I heard the joke on “Ted Lasso,” I honestly did a double take. It was so casually slipped in that I almost missed it.

However, Reynolds and McElhenney clearly didn’t miss it.

Props to everyone involved in this situation for keeping things fun and light.