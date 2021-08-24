Big Ten, ACC And PAC-12 Officially Announce An Alliance

The Big Ten, PAC-12 and ACC have officially formed an alliance.

The three conferences held a press conference Tuesday afternoon to inform fans of the agreement, which is being done in large part to fight the SEC’s growing influence. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Today, the Big Ten, @theACC and @pac12 announce an historic alliance that will bring 41 world-class institutions together on a collaborative approach surrounding the future evolution of college athletics. Read more about the announcement: https://t.co/naLrGmaNya pic.twitter.com/x8D3NSYHIv — Big Ten Conference (@bigten) August 24, 2021

The Big Ten announced the following in part:

The alliance includes a scheduling component for football and women’s and men’s basketball designed to create new inter-conference games, enhance opportunities for student-athletes, and optimize the college athletics experience for both student-athletes and fans across the country. The scheduling alliance will begin as soon as practical while honoring current contractual obligations…The football scheduling alliance will feature additional attractive matchups across the three conferences while continuing to honor historic rivalries and the best traditions of college football.

The war against the SEC is raging and an alliance has finally been formed. While there are certainly some differences between college football and WWII – most notably the fact we’re not fighting a global war – I can’t help but notice a few similarities between this alliance and the one the Allies had.

The Big Ten (America in this scenario) has joined forces with the ACC and PAC-12 in order to counter a growing threat focused on complete and total domination. Sound familiar?

Big Ten commish Kevin Warren on the new ACC-Big Ten-Pac-12 alliance: “There’s turbulence in college athletics. We need to have strong leadership. We need to work together.” — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) August 24, 2021

Look, I love SEC football, but I’ll be damned if I sit here and do nothing as the conference adds Oklahoma and Texas.

Not loading up while watching your enemy move troops and weapons into position is a great way to lose a war. The B1G, PAC-12 and ACC to their credit didn’t waste much time at all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball)

Once the Sooners and Longhorns jumped to the SEC, a series of events were set in motion to determine the future of the sport we all love.

Now, we settle into our respective sides and prepare for the fight on the horizon, which will likely last years.

REPORT: The Big Ten, PAC-12 And ACC Are Forming Alliance To Fight The SEC. Who Will Win The War? https://t.co/O5KQI3q6Yp — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 24, 2021

Welcome to the world of college football!