REPORT: The Big Ten, PAC-12 And ACC Might Announce An Alliance As Soon As Tuesday

The ACC, Big Ten and PAC-12 will reportedly announce an alliance in the very near future.

According to Yahoo Sports, the three conferences could formally announce an alliance as early as Tuesday. While it’s unknown what the alliance will look like, it’s believed the three power conferences will form a voting block in an effort to stop the SEC’s growing influence. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The ACC/B10/P12 could announce an “Alliance” on NCAA governance on Tuesday. More intriguing are discussions on how they could boldly work together on non-conference scheduling and the future of the playoff. Details here (with @PeteThamel): https://t.co/yzoqvYYnge — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) August 24, 2021

It’s also believed the alliance will result in schools playing annual non-conference games among each other. Every team would play two non-conference games from the other conferences. Under this format, the SEC would have very limited non-conference options.

Discussions have included having ACC/B10/Pac 12 teams play one game against an opponent from the other two conferences each year. Would strengthen schedules while boxing SEC out of some top non-con games. — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) August 24, 2021

The alliance would also seek to control playoff expansion and potentially take away some TV power from ESPN.

If such a scenario was enacted, the Big Ten could drop from nine league games to eight. Also, any game against Notre Dame — USC and Stanford play the Irish annually — would count as an ACC game. — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) August 24, 2021

Right now, the world of college football is at war with the SEC, and it’s clear that nobody plans on rolling over without a fight.

The PAC-12, ACC and Big Ten coming together to fight the SEC’s power feels like a necessary move at this point.

In any war, you have to find friends to fight in the trenches with you. While I’m a Big Ten guy, much like the war to save football, I’ll fight with anyone willing to fight alongside me.

That’s the situation we find ourselves in as the SEC looks to dominate the sport.

Once this alliance becomes official, I look forward to drinking beer with my new ACC and PAC-12 friends. Understand that we are always enemies on the field, but in the fight against the SEC, I stand beside all of you until the bitter and ugly end.