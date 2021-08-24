Editorial

REPORT: The Big Ten, PAC-12 And ACC Might Announce An Alliance As Soon As Tuesday

Jan 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2021 CFP National Championship Game. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
The ACC, Big Ten and PAC-12 will reportedly announce an alliance in the very near future.

According to Yahoo Sports, the three conferences could formally announce an alliance as early as Tuesday. While it’s unknown what the alliance will look like, it’s believed the three power conferences will form a voting block in an effort to stop the SEC’s growing influence. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s also believed the alliance will result in schools playing annual non-conference games among each other. Every team would play two non-conference games from the other conferences. Under this format, the SEC would have very limited non-conference options.

The alliance would also seek to control playoff expansion and potentially take away some TV power from ESPN.

Right now, the world of college football is at war with the SEC, and it’s clear that nobody plans on rolling over without a fight.

The PAC-12, ACC and Big Ten coming together to fight the SEC’s power feels like a necessary move at this point.

 

In any war, you have to find friends to fight in the trenches with you. While I’m a Big Ten guy, much like the war to save football, I’ll fight with anyone willing to fight alongside me.

That’s the situation we find ourselves in as the SEC looks to dominate the sport.

Once this alliance becomes official, I look forward to drinking beer with my new ACC and PAC-12 friends. Understand that we are always enemies on the field, but in the fight against the SEC, I stand beside all of you until the bitter and ugly end.