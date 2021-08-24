Crenshaw: Biden Is ‘Building The Taliban Back Much Better,’ But He’s Not Building America … Better’

Republican Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw blasted President Joe Biden for opening his speech on Tuesday with remarks promoting his “Build Back Better” agenda amid the ongoing Afghanistan crisis.

“He’s building the Taliban back much better,” he told Fox News host Jesse Watters. “He’s not building America back better.”

After several hours of delays, Biden kicked off his speech at the White House by touting the House passing the $3.5 trillion budget bill. (RELATED: In The Wake Of Taliban Threats, Biden Keeping With Aug. 31 Afghanistan Withdrawal Date)

“Before I update you on the meeting that I had with the leaders of the G-7 earlier today, I want to say a word about the progress we’re making on the Build Back Better agenda here at home,” the president said at the opening of his remarks.

BIDEN: “Before I update you on the meeting that I had with the leaders of the G-7 earlier today, I want to say a word about the progress we’re making on the Build Back Better agenda here at home.” pic.twitter.com/vWUtYkFZqg — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 24, 2021

Crenshaw called the “giant inflation-driving spending bills” wasteful spending.

The Afghanistan military veteran told Fox News that there is “bipartisan support” behind extending the August 31 withdrawal deadline. (RELATED: State Dept Warns Americans Who ‘Remain In Afghanistan’ Will Be ‘Without Assistance,’ Then Withdraws It)

“We make our own timelines and those timelines should be based on getting our people out in a timely manner. And it’s over when we say it’s over,” he said. “If they don’t like that, then too bad. We kill you.”