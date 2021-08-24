REPORT: SEC Teams That Have To Forfeit Because Of Coronavirus Might Face Financial Penalties

The SEC might drop the hammer on teams that forfeit because of coronavirus.

The powerhouse football conference already made the decision that teams unable to play because of COVID-19 will have to forfeit.

Now, it sounds like the punishment for being unable to field a team might involve money.

According to Andy Staples and The Athletic, the conference is considering whether or not to impose financial penalties as well.

Teams that forfeit and cost the conference TV money might receive “a smaller revenue share than the ones who didn’t forfeit,” Staples tweeted in part.

This is very similar to what the NFL has threatened to do with teams that can’t play because of coronavirus. Apparently, the threat of a forfeit simply isn’t enough.

Now, the people in charge are threatening financial penalties as well. It’s clear Greg Sankey and others aren’t playing games.

While I’m all for doing whatever is necessary to make sure games happen, is it fair if a team full of vaccinated players can’t play?

We all know getting vaccinated doesn’t stop you from getting coronavirus. So, why should a team get essentially fined if the guys can’t play because vaccinated players test positive?

It seems like it’s a dicey situation to say the least.

At the same time, we have to do whatever is necessary to make sure we get back to normal. If that means pressure has to be applied, then so be it.