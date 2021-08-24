‘Ideology Dangerous And Anti-America’: Sponsor Drops Arnold Schwarzenegger Following Anti-Maskers Rant

Arnold Schwarzenegger has been dropped as a sponsor of a body-building product for what it called “anti-America” comments following his recent anti-maskers rant.

“We elected to discontinue support due to Arnold’s [Schwarzenegger’s] comment, ‘Screw Your Freedoms,'” a spokesperson for the sports supplement company REDCON1 shared Tuesday with The Hill in a statement. (RELATED: Arnold Schwarzenegger Appears To Offer To Pay To Reopen Closed Polling Locations In The South)

#ArnoldSchwarzenegger‘s rant against anti-maskers has cost the star at least one corporate sponsor at his upcoming bodybuilding competition in Columbus, Ohio. https://t.co/LgUGQMQhw5 — USA TODAY Life (@usatodaylife) August 24, 2021

“With the global influence Arnold beholds we find that ideology dangerous and anti-America and community,” the statement added, while noting it backed out of a bodybuilding event next month with the former California governor. (RELATED: Arnold Schwarzenegger Gives Caitlyn Jenner Advice On Running For California Governor)

“To be clear we did not pull out of the event because of a mask issue,” the statement continued. “We understand the importance of public safety as well as the responsibilities of all event organizers. These are unprecedented times and we’re aligned with public safety for all.”

Aaron Singerman, the founder of the company, took to Instagram to address dropping the “Predator” star, stating his company is a “patriotic pro-freedom brand.”

“Anyone who says ‘screw your freedoms’ is un-American, and REDCON1 is a patriotic pro-freedom brand,” Singerman’s post read. “We support freedom of choice.”

“We don’t want Arnold censored or cancelled,” he added. “We just can’t support his opinion with our dollars.”

Schwarzenegger recently told anti-maskers “screw your freedom” as he touted the importance of “tolerance” and “inclusion” which are the kinds of things he said he’s “always worked towards.”