Marco Rubio: Joe Biden’s Legacy As President Will ‘Forever Be Disgraced’ After Leaving Americans In Afghanistan

Republican Florida Sen. Marco Rubio slammed President Joe Biden on Wednesday for leaving Americans behind in Afghanistan, saying he will “forever be disgraced.”

Rubio sent out a tweet after Biden would not extend the Aug. 31 Afghanistan withdrawal deadline, despite many Americans needing to be evacuated and allies urging Biden to extend it. In the tweet, he said Biden is meeting a deadline set “by a medieval band of terrorists.”

"A President that abandons Americans in order to meet a deadline set by a medieval band of terrorists will forever be disgraced," Rubio said.

House Republicans received a classified briefing Tuesday, to which House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said he is "less confident" about the Aug. 31 deadline "after leaving that briefing."

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell slammed Biden's decision to pull the U.S. military out of Afghanistan in a Tuesday interview with Fox News, calling it one of the greatest foreign policy disasters in American history.