Tempers Flare During Tyron Woodley/Jake Paul Press Conference In Wild Viral Video

Tempers flared Thursday during the Tyron Woodley/Jake Paul press conference.

Following the end of the press conference for the highly-anticipated boxing match, Woodley’s mother got into it with a member of Jake Paul’s team and that’s when all hell broke loose, according to Ariel Helwani. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Very ugly scene here. All hell has broken loose after a member of Paul’s team got into it with Woodley’s mom — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) August 26, 2021

In a pair of videos posted by Helwani, Woodley could be seen on the verge of losing his mind as his sister chirped with someone.

Eventually, police entered the fray to cool down the situation. Watch the carnage unfold.

Here’s the fracas between Team Paul and Team Woodley. This could have gone much worse. Thankfully not but it was pretty damn tense for a minute there pic.twitter.com/EnKXkI8abg — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) August 26, 2021

Woodley was as fired up as I’ve ever seen him pic.twitter.com/BaV573ZFu0 — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) August 26, 2021

That situation seemed like it damn near popped off. First off, Woodley saying he’ll make “this motherf**king place earthquake” is such a casually cool line.

I’ve never heard that before in my life, but I absolutely love it.

Tyron Woodley addresses altercation between Jake Paul’s entourage and his mother @ShowtimeBoxing pic.twitter.com/o6dkuJFrGH — BroBible (@BroBible) August 26, 2021

Secondly, Woodley’s sister seems like she might even be more badass than he is! She didn’t hesitate at all to get in that guy’s grill.

She went after him and let him know he was going to get got if he didn’t relax!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MMA Uncensored ™️ (@mmauncensored__)

Looks like the fight Sunday night between Paul and Woodley is amped up. I sincerely hope the latter absolute decimates Paul. I think that’s what the world wants to see.