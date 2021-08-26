Two Texas Police Officers Carry Woman Out Of School Board Meeting For Refusing To Wear A Mask

Two police officers reportedly carried a woman out of a Northside ISD school board meeting Tuesday in San, Antonio Texas for refusing to wear a mask, according to San Antonio Express-News.

The school district’s spokesperson Barry Perez said that the woman was wearing a mask when she arrived at the meeting, but removed it in the meeting room, according to San Antonio Express News. District officials and police asked her to put the mask back on in compliance with the school’s mask mandate, but she would not, according to Perez, the outlet reported.

The woman then refused to leave the building and two police officers then picked her up out of her chair and carried her out of the meeting, San Antonio Express-News reported.

“Northside ISD police officers did then lift her chair and carried it, with her still seated, outside of the room,” Perez stated, according to Fox News.

A video of the incident was originally posted on Facebook and on TikTok, where it has received over 160,000 views, Express-News reported. The video below appears to show a man attempting to stop the police and the other attendees voice disagreement with removing the woman.



The school board had a temporary mask mandate in place for students, staff and any visitors who enter the facilities or school buses, according to Fox News. Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott previously banned schools from requiring masks by executive order, but some school districts are defying this order, as previously reported. (RELATED: Police Bodycam: Woman Who Refuses Mask Arrested)

At a Franklin, Tennessee, school board meeting, parents protested the district’s mask mandate which resulted in one man yelling, “We know who you are” and “you’ll never be allowed in public again.”