Editorial

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Players Won’t Be Allowed To Leave The Team Hotel Because Of Coronavirus

TAMPA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 16: Head coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during warm-ups before a preseason football game against the Miami Dolphins at Raymond James Stadium on August 16, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

(Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers players will face heavy restrictions during the NFL season.

Following news of kicker Ryan Succop ending up testing positive for coronavirus following a dinner with some Titans players, head coach Bruce Arians made it clear players aren’t allowed to leave the team hotel for just about any reason imaginable. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“There’s league rules and then there’s my rules…They’re not going anywhere. We’re going the same as last year. I don’t give a crap if they’re vaccinated or not. They ain’t going anywhere,” Arians told the media in a video from the Tampa Bay Times when talking about rules at the hotel.

This honestly sounds absolutely terrible. NFL teams already had to deal with these protocols in 2020, and the Bucs are keeping them this season as well.

I guess you can learn to stomach it when you’re making a ton of money, but that doesn’t make it any more fun.

It’s also mind-boggling to me how badly bungled the messaging on the vaccine has been. We were all told that if you got the vaccine, you could return to normal.

That’s clearly no longer the case and some NFL teams have no interest in returning to normal.

In the end, it’ll all be worth it for another Super Bowl ring, but I don’t envy guys having to give up their personal lives for the entire season.