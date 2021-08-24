Editorial

LSU Will Require Fans To Be Vaccinated Or Have A Negative Coronavirus Test To Attend Games

Dec 28, 2019; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron leads the Tigers onto the field before the 2019 Peach Bowl college football playoff semifinal game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

LSU football fans will face serious coronavirus restrictions this season.

The Tigers announced Tuesday morning that fans hoping to attend games at Tiger Stadium will need to be vaccinated or have a negative COVID-19 PCR test within 72 hours of the game. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

So, it begins, folks! The era of major college football programs requiring the coronavirus vaccine or negative tests is upon us.

While I don’t want to wade into a murky debate about the vaccine, I will say that I 100% expect pushback on this decision.

Did LSU not see what happened to ticket prices for the Saints after the same rule was implemented? They cratered out.

Some tickets were selling for less than $1.

If teams are going to mandate the vaccine or negative tests for fans, some people are 100% going to remove themselves from the pool of people interested in going to games.

It happened with the Saints against the Jaguars and I’m sure it will happen with other teams.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by LSU Football (@lsufootball)

We’ll see how it all shakes out, but I think there’s a real chance LSU tickets are going to be cheaper than expected this season.