LSU Will Require Fans To Be Vaccinated Or Have A Negative Coronavirus Test To Attend Games

LSU football fans will face serious coronavirus restrictions this season.

The Tigers announced Tuesday morning that fans hoping to attend games at Tiger Stadium will need to be vaccinated or have a negative COVID-19 PCR test within 72 hours of the game.

LSU will require all Tiger Stadium guests 12 years of age and older to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours prior to entry. 🔗 https://t.co/UAYri3sQI7 pic.twitter.com/ctgogd12jA — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) August 24, 2021

LSU Athletics will continue to update fans on this season’s procedures – including gameday prescreening options to expedite entry, further masking requirements, pop-up vaccination events, FAQs, and more – as they are finalized. The first update will be posted on Friday, August 27 — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) August 24, 2021

So, it begins, folks! The era of major college football programs requiring the coronavirus vaccine or negative tests is upon us.

First SEC school to require. https://t.co/8ErF7esuYI — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 24, 2021

While I don’t want to wade into a murky debate about the vaccine, I will say that I 100% expect pushback on this decision.

Did LSU not see what happened to ticket prices for the Saints after the same rule was implemented? They cratered out.

Some tickets were selling for less than $1.

Saints tonight are first game from an NFL team requiring proof of vaccination or negative PCR test. Secondary market has tickets available before fees for under $1. pic.twitter.com/W0q3ETDb1w — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 23, 2021

If teams are going to mandate the vaccine or negative tests for fans, some people are 100% going to remove themselves from the pool of people interested in going to games.

It happened with the Saints against the Jaguars and I’m sure it will happen with other teams.

We’ll see how it all shakes out, but I think there’s a real chance LSU tickets are going to be cheaper than expected this season.