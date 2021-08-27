Auburn Football Coach Bryan Harsin Doesn’t Allow Players To Take The Elevator

Auburn football coach Bryan Harsin is truly a football guy through and through.

According to Tom Green, Harsin has put up a sign banning his players from using the elevator inside the team’s facility. The only exception made is for injured players. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Why? The Auburn head coach thinks taking the stairs helps build a blue-collar mentality!

Apparently Bryan Harsin installed a sign in the elevator of the athletics complex saying it’s for injured players only; everyone else has to take the stairs. He wants that “blue collar mentality” on his team, estimates he climbs the stairs ~18 times a day https://t.co/zbWeGIxApE — Tom Green (@Tomas_Verde) August 25, 2021

I have no idea if Auburn will be any good or not this season, but I might already be all in on Harsin as a coach.

I love the fact he won’t let his players take the stairs. You think you win titles by being pampered with the elevator? Hell no.

You win titles by jumping into the mud and learning how to be gritty. You win titles by removing all of life’s unnecessary pleasures.

You know what an elevator is for? It’s for people too weak to take the stairs. Do you want weakness in your huddle? I didn’t think so.

Auburn might be great this season or they might be disappointing. Either way, Harsin is an absolute work horse and I love it!

P.S.: I had this same rule in college for any classroom that wasn’t at least seven floors high. I justified the policy by thinking I was walking off all the weekend beers.