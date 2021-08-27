Navy Corpsman Killed In Afghanistan Said It’s ‘It’s Kill Or Be Killed’ In Final Instagram Post

‘It’s kill or be killed,” Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak wrote in his final Instagram post, shared just weeks before he was killed in a terror attack in Kabul.

“It’s kill or be killed, definitely trynna be on the kill side,” Soviak captioned the photo of himself in full uniform and gear with two Marines. (RELATED: ‘He Was Just A Kid’: Sister Speaks Out After Navy Corpsman Brother Identified As Victim Of Kabul Attack)

Soviak, a Navy Fleet Marine Force Hospital Corpsman, served alongside Marines as their medic — the Marine Corps does not have its own medical service. He was killed near the Abbey Gate at Hamid Karzai International Airport on Thursday in a terrorist attack — claimed by ISIS-K — along with 11 Marines.

Soviak was remembered by friends and family in Berlin Heights, Ohio, as someone who “just enjoyed life.”

Republican Ohio Sen. Rob Portman released a statement following Soviak’s death, saying, “Jane and I are heartbroken by the death of Max Soviak, a Navy Fleet Marine Force Hospital Corpsman from Berlin Heights, who lost his life in the service of his country. He was a hero who died serving with his Marine brothers helping to save fellow countrymen and our Afghan allies. We mourn his loss and are praying for his family and friends.”

His family confirmed his passing to the media but asked that they be allowed to grieve privately.