Spencer Rattler leads the latest Heisman odds with college football starting Saturday.

In the latest odds from Tipico Sportsbook (via Sportsbook Wire), the star Oklahoma quarterback is at +600 to win the most prestigious award in college sports.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oklahoma Football (@ou_football)

He’s followed by Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei and Alabama passer Bryce Young at +650 and +900, respectively.

No other player is under +1000.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clemson Football (@clemsonfb)

It’s hard to argue with the top three spots. All of them have huge potential, but Rattler is the only one of the three with a ton of experience.

Uiagalelei only started for Clemson when Trevor Lawrence was out with coronavirus last season and Bryce Young has never started a game in his career.

So, if you’re going off straight experience, Rattler is the safest choice.

The most interesting wildcard is Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud. He has all the talent in the world to be a superstar, but nobody really knows anything about him.

He’s another example of a guy with tons of potential, but not much experience at all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb)

The best news is that college football is starting Saturday, which means these guys will all soon be moving up and down the board. I can’t wait!