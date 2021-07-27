JT Daniels Leads The Latest Heisman Odds, Graham Mertz Is At 40/1

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback JT Daniels is at the top of the latest Heisman odds.

In the latest odds from BetOnline.ag, Daniels has the best odds at 5/1 to take home the most prestigious award in college football. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Oklahoma’s Spencer Rattler, Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud and Clemson’s D.J. Uiagalelei round out the top five.

Updated @HeismanTrophy odds per @betonline_ag : JT Daniels 5/1

Spencer Rattler 7/1

Bryce Young 10/1

CJ Stroud 10/1

D.J. Uiagalelei 11/1

Sam Howell 14/1

Kedon Slovis 16/1

Matt Corral 16/1

D’Eriq King 18/1

Bijan Robinson 20/1

Breece Hall 25/1

Emory Jones 25/1

Brock Purdy 28/11 — Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) July 26, 2021

I’m a little surprised that Daniels has pulled ahead of Sooners gunslinger Spencer Rattler. It seemed like everyone thought he was the favorite.

He had a solid season in Norman in 2020 and people expect him to explode this year. He’s the main reason why people think Oklahoma can win a national title.

Apparently, Daniels is generating a ton of interest to win the Heisman, and the fact he’s at the top of the odds reflects that fact.

As for Wisconsin Badgers star quarterback Graham Mertz, he’s at 40/1 to win the Heisman, and I’m more than okay with those odds. In fact, I kind of love them.

Jayden Daniels 28/1

Desmond Ridder 33/1

Kyren Williams 33/1

McKenzie Milton 33/1

Brian Robinson 40/1

Graham Mertz 40/1

Tyler Shough 40/1

Dorian Thompson-Robinson 50/1

Isaiah Spiller 50/1

John Metchie III 50/1

Michael Penix Jr. 50/1

Mohamed Ibrahim 50/1

Dillon Gabriel 66/1 — Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) July 26, 2021

Mertz is now cemented in as the face of Wisconsin football, and we all know what he looked like last season when he was rolling.

When things were going well with the Badgers, Mertz was absolutely unstoppable. He had arguably the greatest debut in the history of modern college football.

More than anything, I’m just ready for the games to start. I’m fired up and ready to roll as I watch Mertz lead the Badgers. Trust me, folks, we’re in for a great season!