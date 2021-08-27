Zara Harutyunyan’s Take on the New Developments in the Latest Surgical Procedures

Non-surgical cosmetic procedures help people look good on the outside and feel confident about themselves on the inside. Such techniques are less time-consuming and generally have temporary to no side effects with long-lasting results. Zara Harutyunyan, Founder and Leading aesthetician, CRMC Aesthetics, has been helping people reshape their appearance and lives through such non-surgical procedures.

A former OBGYN and a national trainer and speaker, Zara feels that one can try different treatments according to the outcomes one desires. In her experience, it is an affordable way for people to achieve their desired comfort and lifestyle. Presently, there are several options available for people who want subtle yet effective enhancements in their appearance. According to Zara Harutyunyan, the best latest procedures are:

lnjectables – Botox and dermal fillers

People often come to Zara in search of a solution for their aging skin. She says, “I recommend the use of botulinum toxin and dermal fillers to give a subtle lift to their appearance.” This procedure is effective for sagging skin, facial volume loss, wrinkles, smile lines, and thin lips. Eye lifts or non-surgical blepharoplasty also use injectables like dermal fillers to achieve the desired results.

Aquagold (facial in the vial)

This procedure is a notch above the traditional microdermabrasion and is gentler on the skin. It delivers hyaluronic acid and various antioxidants to the upper layers of the skin, making the surface even, smooth, and vibrant. Zara underlines the benefits of combining exfoliation with dermal infusions to target specific problem areas like discoloration, fine lines, congestion, and large pores.

PRP with Micro needling

Microneedling is a procedure that brings back lost radiance and also helps in treating fine lines and large pores. Also known as collagen induction therapy, this procedure can be done individually or in combination with platelet-rich plasma to create versatile therapy procedures for cosmetic needs.

Facial peels

Facial peels can be performed in under 30 minutes to reveal one’s healthy skin by getting rid of dead skin. This is a popular procedure that helps reduce acne, acne scars, other minor scars, and fine lines, making skin even-toned.

Being a renowned cosmetic injector, Zara Harutyunyan AGNP-C is well-versed in aesthetic medical procedures that provide prominent results and are currently in demand. She recommends non-surgical cosmetic procedures to anyone who wants to see a change in themselves without fearing side effects. Such procedures usually reverse in 3-6 months. This depends on the type and intensity of the procedure and maintenance and care of skin after the procedure. Zara advises, “One must have a clear conversation with their health care provider before and after a procedure to make sure their concerns are addressed.” Zara firmly believes in prevention and encourages her clients to know about the care and precautions that have to be taken after a procedure.