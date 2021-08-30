Chez Mellusi Is Wisconsin’s RB1, Jalen Berger Is RB2

Chez Mellusi is the starting running back of the Wisconsin Badgers.

In a very surprising move, the Clemson transfer was listed as RB1 for the Badgers and redshirt freshman Jalen Berger was listed as RB2. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Wisconsin’s depth chart for the Penn State game. Chez Mellusi the starter at RB, Joe Tippmann at center. pic.twitter.com/wLp1n0l8eg — Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) August 30, 2021

Berger got a lot of touches last season for Wisconsin, and most of us assumed that he’d be our main back. Clearly, Paul Chryst has a different plan because Mellusi is getting the first snaps.

The good news here is that if history has taught us anything about Wisconsin football it’s that both will play a ton.

Wisconsin is a run heavy team and that requires us to shift people in and out of the lineup. Having Berger shift to RB2 gives us a great depth, and if Mellusi is really good enough to be our RB1, then I expect him to dominate.

All that matters is we win. If that means we ride with Mellusi as RB1, then that’s what we’ll do. If we have to switch back to Berger, then we’ll do that too.

Sept. 4 against Penn State is this weekend, and I can’t wait!