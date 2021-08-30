Editorial

Chez Mellusi Is Wisconsin’s RB1, Jalen Berger Is RB2

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 14: Jalen Berger #8 of the Wisconsin Badgers tries to get around the tackle of Gemon Green #22 of the Michigan Wolverines after a first half catch at Michigan Stadium on November 14, 2020 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Chez Mellusi is the starting running back of the Wisconsin Badgers.

In a very surprising move, the Clemson transfer was listed as RB1 for the Badgers and redshirt freshman Jalen Berger was listed as RB2. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Berger got a lot of touches last season for Wisconsin, and most of us assumed that he’d be our main back. Clearly, Paul Chryst has a different plan because Mellusi is getting the first snaps.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chez Mellusi (@chez_mellusi)

The good news here is that if history has taught us anything about Wisconsin football it’s that both will play a ton.

Wisconsin is a run heavy team and that requires us to shift people in and out of the lineup. Having Berger shift to RB2 gives us a great depth, and if Mellusi is really good enough to be our RB1, then I expect him to dominate.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chez Mellusi (@chez_mellusi)

All that matters is we win. If that means we ride with Mellusi as RB1, then that’s what we’ll do. If we have to switch back to Berger, then we’ll do that too.

Sept. 4 against Penn State is this weekend, and I can’t wait!