ESPN Commentators Claim The Network Was Tricked Into Broadcasting A Game Featuring Bishop Sycamore

ESPN commentators weren’t happy with a high school football game broadcast on the network Sunday.

According to Outkick, the commentary crew for IMG Academy vs. Bishop Sycamore ripped the latter team to shreds for more or less scamming the network into broadcasting the 58-0 blowout. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

At one point, one of the color guys noted that Bishop Sycamore claimed to have multiple D1 prospects, which was quickly noted as not being possible to verify. Tom Luginbill added that there was a serious chance players would get hurt. You can watch the bizarre situation unfold below.

ESPN’s commendations WENT IN on Bishop Sycamore 💀 pic.twitter.com/RCJv46gOA3 — Kirk Barton (@kirk_barton) August 29, 2021

You know who you fault in this situation? ESPN. How the hell did nobody do their due diligence to find out that Bishop Sycamore had apparently cooked the books in order to get on ESPN?

It shouldn’t be that hard to do a simple Google search or call some college coaches in the area to find out whether or not there are legit D1 players on the team.

Bishop Sycamore went 0-6 last season and were outscored 227-42. Why are they representing Ohio on ESPN? And why has IMG Academy played them two years in a row? pic.twitter.com/LUmGzApTVy — Billy (@BillyK253) August 29, 2021

We all know IMG Academy is legit. They pump out D1 players year after year. They’re a high school football powerhouse and deserve to be on ESPN.

However, putting a team that loses 58-0 and appears to have zero talent is just a mind-boggling mistake.

You simply cannot make this up. Bishop Sycamore, an unknown Ohio HS that went 0-6 last year, got ESPN to let them play against powerhouse IMG Academy on national TV… just 2 days after their previous game. ESPN said they couldn’t find the rosters & just trusted they were good. pic.twitter.com/L8DlnpKJ6a — Justin Thind (@JustinThind) August 30, 2021

If I was a member of Bishop Sycamore and ESPN was going to let me get on TV and play, I damn sure wouldn’t set the record straight.

That’s on ESPN. It’s not on the school!

Bishop Sycamore is the Fyre Fest of high school football — Tigers15 (@Tigers1544) August 29, 2021

What an absolutely wild and bizarre situation for everyone involved.