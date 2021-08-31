Lara Logan: ‘Ruthless’ Taliban Will Be A ‘Slow Death’ For Afghan Women, The Lucky Ones Will Be ‘Slaughtered Quickly’

Lara Logan, a veteran war correspondent, said Sunday she was fearful for the fate of Afghan women who remain under Taliban rule in Afghanistan.

“They may hang a few token women out there to pretend to the world that something has changed, but I promise you, it hasn’t,” Logan said to Fox News. Logan further explained that the Taliban’s rule will be like a “slow death” for Afghan women.

Those who are “lucky,” Logan said, would be “slaughtered quickly.”

The Taliban took over Kabul in late August, before the Biden withdrawal process had reached its deadline. Shortly after taking over, the Taliban promised to respect women’s rights under the guidance of their strict interpretation of Sharia law.(ANALYSIS: Here’s What The Taliban’s Sharia Law Means For Human Rights, And The Violations Have Already Started)



Logan said, “life … under the Taliban … [is] a long slow death.”

The last time that the Taliban took control of Afghanistan occurred in 1996. During that time, “Public executions were carried out” and “women were barred from work and girls from school,” according to a Pakistani journalist interviewed by NPR.



Two female journalists spoke directly with Fox News about what they were witnessing in Afghanistan. Both women were kept out of their newsrooms and were left waiting in fear that they would be killed by the Taliban. While speaking with Fox News, one woman explained that she must change her location every day to ensure she isn’t found.

In the past, Logan said she witnessed that “Women were beaten if their belt buckles were too shiny. Girls were not fed in the orphanages until the boys have been fed, and there wasn’t enough food for the boys.”

