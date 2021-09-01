McConnell: Biden Will Not Be Impeached

President Joe Biden will not be impeached or removed from office for his handling of the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Wednesday.

Numerous Republicans in both the House and Senate have called for Biden to either resign or face impeachment. Biden has faced harsh criticism for his handling of the withdrawal, which left more than 100 U.S. citizens stranded in Afghanistan under Taliban rule, along with tens of thousands of Afghan allies and refugees.

McConnell dismissed the possibility of impeaching Biden at an event in Kentucky on Wednesday.(RELATED: ‘Most Somberly’ — House Freedom Caucus Calls For Resignations Of Biden, Austin And Milley)