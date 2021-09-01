Politics

McConnell: Biden Will Not Be Impeached

Senators Meet For Weekly Policy Luncheons On Capitol Hill

(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Anders Hagstrom White House Correspondent
President Joe Biden will not be impeached or removed from office for his handling of the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Wednesday.

Numerous Republicans in both the House and Senate have called for Biden to either resign or face impeachment. Biden has faced harsh criticism for his handling of the withdrawal, which left more than 100 U.S. citizens stranded in Afghanistan under Taliban rule, along with tens of thousands of Afghan allies and refugees.

McConnell dismissed the possibility of impeaching Biden at an event in Kentucky on Wednesday.(RELATED: ‘Most Somberly’ — House Freedom Caucus Calls For Resignations Of Biden, Austin And Milley)

“Well, look, the president is not going to be removed from office. There’s a Democratic House, a narrowly Democratic Senate. That’s not going to happen,” McConnell said at an event in Kentucky. “There isn’t going to be an impeachment.”

US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell(R)listens as House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy speaks to the press, following their meeting with US President Joe Biden and Democratic congressional leaders at the White House in Washington, DC, on May 12, 2021. (Photo by Nicholas Kamm / AFP) (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

“The report card you get is every two years. I think the way these behaviors get adjusted in this country is at the ballot box,” McConnell added. “I do think we’re likely to see a typical kind of midterm reaction to a new administration. … Typically there is some buyer’s remorse.”

Republican Senators Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Josh Hawley of Missouri and Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee have all called for Biden to be impeached. Other Republicans have called for the use of the 25th Amendment to remove Biden from office.

 Biden himself defended his handling of the withdrawal in an address to the nation on Monday. He argued that no version of the U.S. exit from Afghanistan could have gone smoothly, though he promised a “safe and orderly” withdrawal months before.