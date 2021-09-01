Former NHL Goalie Pete Peeters Catches Record Sturgeon Measuring 11 Feet And Six Inches

Former NHL goalie Pete Peeters and his friends recently hauled in an outrageous sturgeon.

According to The Province, the former pro hockey player hauled in a sturgeon measuring 11 feet and six inches while fishing in Canada.

The sturgeon is a record for British Columbia. You can take a look at the beast of a fish below.

Admittedly, I don’t know anything about sturgeon fishing, but I know an insane fish when I see one, and there’s no doubt that’s one of the most insane catches I’ve ever seen in my life.

That fish looks like something that was around when dinosaurs still walked the planet. Seriously, take a look at that fish.

What do you even do if you catch a fish that size? I imagine that you call everyone you know and let them know all about your amazing accomplishment.

If I hauled in a record sturgeon, I probably wouldn’t stop talking about it for weeks and weeks on end. You’d hear about it around the clock.

Props to everyone involved in this situation for hauling in the awesome catch. That’s the kind of fishing trip most people only ever get to dream about. These guys actually went out and did it.

