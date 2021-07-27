Rescued Bear In Russia Goes Fishing In Incredible Viral Video

A bear in Russia is stealing the show on the internet in one of the coolest videos you’ll ever see.

In a YouTube video shared by Caters Clips, a rescued bear in Russia was sitting in a boat with a fishing pole and wearing a life vest.

Does that sound absolutely insane? Just wait until you see the video. Give it a watch below.

The bear is taken care of by Veronika Dichka, and it's clear from her Instagram account that going fishing wasn't a one off event.

It appears that she spends a ton of time with the bear.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Veronika Dichka (@dichkaaaaa)

Generally speaking, I hate when I see people getting near wild animals. While they might look cute, trust me when I say they'll take your head off without hesitation if it comes to it.

A bear is one of the biggest animals on the planet, and you’re not a match.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Veronika Dichka (@dichkaaaaa)

However, when it’s a rescued animal, it certainly changes the dynamics a bit. It allows you to train the beast and kill off some of its natural instincts.

Clearly, Veronika did a nice job with that here because that bear seems insanely calm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Veronika Dichka (@dichkaaaaa)

You don’t hear me say this often about videos involving gigantic animals, but I loved this video. It’s one of the coolest things that I’ve seen in a long time.

H/T: BroBible