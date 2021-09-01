Texas Department Of Family And Protective Services Removes Web Page Celebrating Trans Youth

The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services has removed a web page celebrating trans youth.

The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services has removed a web page celebrating transgender youth, offering little explanation to the Daily Caller News Foundation for the page’s removal or existence.

“The Texas Youth Connection (TYC) website has been temporarily disabled for a comprehensive review of its content,” DFPS Director of Communications Patrick Crimmins told the DCNF Wednesday afternoon. “This is being done to ensure that its information, resources, and referrals are current.” (RELATED: ‘Texas Taliban’: Abortion Law Is As Bad As Literal Terrorists, According To Liberal Activists)

Texas candidate for governor Don Huffines highlighted the page in a Tuesday tweet that accused Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s DFPS appointees of promoting “transgender sexual policies to Texas youth.”

The page was still up as of Tuesday evening but had been removed by Wednesday morning. Abbott’s office referred the DCNF to DFPS regarding the page’s removal.

It’s offensive to see @GregAbbott_TX use our tax dollars to advocate for transgender ideology. This must end. #txlege pic.twitter.com/gQiAEJZ8YR — Don Huffines (@DonHuffines) August 31, 2021

The DFPS page previously called for the celebration and empowerment of “lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning, intersex, asexual, ally, and non-heterosexual (LGBTQIA+) youth, their peers, and family.” The page directed youth to LGBTQ resources including the LGBTQIA+ National Youth Talk Line, the Trans Lifeline Hotline, and the Trevor Project.

The page also suggested “Parents, Families, and Friends of Lesbians and Gays” events for youth to participate in.

“Some youth and young adults who are uncertain or identify as part of the LGBTQIA+ community are more likely to have negative experiences or outcomes than their heterosexual peers,” the page said. “Having support and resources is critical in addressing the needs of youth and young adults.”

“If you think you are being treated unfairly because of what others think of your gender identity or sexual orientation — such as when applying for a job, school, or apartment — you may want to reach out for legal help,” the page added, linking to legal resources.

Crimmins told the DCNF that while the site is being reviewed, Texas youth may access the online resources “Preparation for Adult Living” and the “Texas Youth Helpline.”

Huffines cited the DFPS page as evidence that Abbott will not “lift a finger to prevent the sick brainwashing of Texas kids.”

“Texas voters didn’t elect a Republican governor so he could use their tax dollars to assist the Human Rights Campaign or direct individuals to Left-wing ideology groups,” Huffines continued. “It’s time for an actual Republican in the governor’s mansion who puts an end to this nonsense.”

Abbott did not immediately address Huffines’ accusations. (RELATED: Abbott Asks Department Of Family Protective Services To Say Whether Trans Surgeries For Kids Are Child Abuse)

“DFPS removed this page because I exposed that Greg Abbott is using state resources to advocate for transgender ideology,” Huffines told the DCNF Wednesday. “Yesterday, I told Texans that I would get this page taken down and we did just that.”

In early August, the Texas governor called on DFPS in to say whether transgender surgeries for children constitute child abuse. DFPS Commissioner Jaime Masters confirmed quickly in an August 11 letter that these surgeries do in fact constitute child abuse.

“Genital mutilation of a child through reassignment surgery is child abuse, subject to all rules and procedures pertaining to child abuse,” Masters said. “Such mutilation may cause a ‘genuine threat of substantial harm from physical injury to the child.’”

“As you have described,” he continued, “this surgical procedure physically alters a child’s genitalia for non-medical purposes potentially inflicting irreversible harm to children’s bodies. Generally, children in the care and custody of a parent lack the legal capacity to consent to surgical treatments, making them more vulnerable.”

Abbott had pointed out in his letter to DFPS that Texas already outlaws female genital mutilation of children, writing, “presumably that also constitutes child abuse.” (RELATED: ‘So Mommy Told You You’re A Girl?’ Video Appears To Show James Younger Saying His Mother Said He Is A Girl)

The governor also had said that if DFPS classifies transgender surgeries for children as child abuse, it would need to follow through and “conduct prompt and thorough investigations of the child’s parents, while other state agencies would be obliged to investigate the facilities they license.”

