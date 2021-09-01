Trent Dilfer Discusses Viral Altercation With One Of His Players

Trent Dilfer opened up about his viral altercation with a player, and he had some very honest thoughts on the situation.

The former NFL quarterback is now the football coach at Lipscomb Academy in Tennessee, and he blew up the internet a few days ago after he melted down on a player on the sidelines. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

For those of you who haven’t seen his insane freakout, you can watch it below.

Trent Dilfer doesn’t like when his high school players talk back at him 😳 pic.twitter.com/xZA15WHVhn — BroBible (@BroBible) August 28, 2021

Dilfer spoke Tuesday with Pat McAfee about the unfortunate situation, and had some very blunt thoughts about how it all played out.

“In this instance, I had a really great opportunity to make a situation better, and I whiffed,” Dilfer explained to McAfee. He also added he feels bad for the player receiving attention because of this situation.

You can watch and listen to his full comments below. They’re worth listening to.

That was a very refreshing segment from Dilfer. He didn’t try to place blame on other people or spin the situation into something it wasn’t.

He owned up to the fact that he screwed up and that he needed to be a better coach and man in that moment.

Did Trent Dilfer lose his mind?pic.twitter.com/jsFXPIUNAw — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 28, 2021

Look, football is an intense sport and people are going to lose their tempers from time to time. It just happens.

It’s the nature of the beast, but as a head coach and grown man, you can’t carry yourself in the fashion Dilfer did. You just can’t do it.

Fortunately, he seems to recognize that his actions were 100% unacceptable and he took full responsibility.

A statement from our Head Coach Trent Dilfer on the viral video going around #BeSetApart pic.twitter.com/uzS1DFt03D — Lipscomb Academy Football (@LAmustangFB) August 29, 2021

Now, it’s time to just move forward and put this behind everyone involved.