‘Wonderful Concoction Of Being Both Stupid And Mean’: Will Cain Says Don Lemon Approaches ‘Exterminationist Language’ On Vaccines

Fox News host Will Cain accused CNN anchor Don Lemon of using language that bordered on “exterminationist” with regard to unvaccinated people.

Cain said on “The Five” that based on the way Lemon and others like him were attempting to “other” people who chose not to get the coronavirus vaccines, the next step would be separating them from the rest of the population and sending them somewhere away from everyone else. (RELATED ‘This Is Not Science, This Is Scientism’: Will Cain Says Americans Have Traded Science For ‘Experts’ On COVID-19)

WATCH:

Cohost Geraldo Rivera began the segment with new recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) saying that unvaccinated people had been advised not to travel over the upcoming Labor Day holiday weekend.

He then showed a CNN segment during which Lemon accused the unvaccinated of selfishness, adding, “If you don’t believe that COVID is real and that it can affect your health and possibly take your life, don’t go to the hospital then when you get sick.”

Cohost Dagen McDowell said that vaccination — and travel — should be a personal choice and that when Lemon said things like that it exposed a “combination of dumbassery and cruelty.” She went on to say that he was “too stupid to be on TV, but he’s perfect for CNN.”

Rivera protested that it was just good advice for unvaccinated people to not travel.

Cain jumped in then, saying that Lemon’s comment suggesting unvaccinated people should not seek treatment if they were infected was an example of what he called “exterminationist language.”

“Whether or not it’s cruel, Dagen’s exactly right, we are veering dangerously close to exterminationist language. Other-izing the —” Cain began, but Rivera interrupted.

“Exterminationist?” he asked.

“Absolutely,” Cain pushed back. “That’s the next step. Putting the unvaccinated into someplace else, camps, whatever it may be. When you listen to the cruelty of Don Lemon right there, who, you’re absolutely right, has managed the wonderful concoction of being stupid and mean at the same time, you are looking at a very dangerous person, a dangerous mind-set that is getting increasingly common out there.”