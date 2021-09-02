Prosecutor From Ahmaud Arbery Case Indicted

The former Georgia prosecutor who handled the shooting that killed Ahmaud Arbery was indicted on Thursday.

Christopher Carr, attorney general for the state of Georgia, charged and accused Jacquelyn Lee Johnson, Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney at the time, on two offenses. The first is “violation of oath of a public officer.” The second is the “obstruction and hindering of a law enforcement officer.”

“On or about February 23, 2020, said accused violated the above provision of her oath of District Attorney by showing favor and affection to Greg McMichael during the investigation into the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, thereby failing to discharge her duties as district attorney,” Carr’s indictment said. Carr also accused Johnson of “failing to treat Ahmaud Arbery and his family fairly and with dignity.”

BREAKING: Former Georgia prosecutor Jackie Johnson has been indicted on misconduct charges in Ahmaud Arbery’s death. The charges allege she used her position to shield the men who chased & killed Arbery from being initially charged in his murder. — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) September 2, 2021

"Our office is committed to ensuring those who are entrusted to serve are carrying out their duties ethically and honestly," said Attorney General Carr. "We thank the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Glynn County Grand Jury for their hard work. While an indictment was returned today, our file is not closed, and we will continue to investigate in order to pursue justice."

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation assisted in this investigation, according to the indictment.