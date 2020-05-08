US

Here Are The Mugshots Of The Two People Charged With The Murder Of Ahmaud Arbery

Georgia NAACP Holds Protest For Shooting Death Of Jogger Ahmaud Arbery

(Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

A father and son were charged Thursday in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery following an outcry after a video depicting the shooting went viral.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) charged Gregory McMichael, 64, and Travis McMichael, 34, for Arbery’s murder Thursday. (RELATED: Gregory And Travis McMichael Charged With Ahmaud Arbery’s Murder)

Former police officer Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son Travis McMichael pose for a booking photo they were arrested by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and charged with murder in the shooting death of unarmed black man Ahmaud Arbery, in Brunswick, Georgia. (REUTERS)

Former police officer Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son Travis McMichael pose for a booking photo (REUTERS)

Arbery was 25. 

Ahmaud Arbery. (REUTERS)

Arbery’s death was captured in a viral video recorded Feb. 23 that created outrage upon its release the week of May 4. The video depicts both McMichaels confronting Arbery in the Satilla Shores neighborhood, who is then shot by Travis McMichael.

The elder McMichael was a former investigator in the Brunswick district attorney’s office and only recently retired, prompting Brunswick and Waycross Counties’ district attorneys to recuse themselves from the case due to conflicts of interest.