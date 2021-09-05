Pregnant US Citizen Trapped In Afghanistan Says Taliban Is ‘Hunting Americans,’ Shot At Her As She Tried To Flee

Nasria, a pregnant California native trapped in Afghanistan, is fearful that she is going to die in the country and said that the Taliban is “hunting Americans,” Voice of America (VOA) reported.

Taliban members are “going door-to-door … trying to see if anybody has a blue passport” in an attempt to track down American citizens, according to Nasria’s VOA interview published Friday.

“I think to myself, ‘Am I going to make it home? Am I going to end up living here? Am I going to end up dying here? What’s going to happen?'” Nasria, 25, told VOA Pentagon correspondent Carla Babb. (RELATED: ‘I’m An American, Please Open The Gate’: American Woman Trapped In Afghanistan Says She Is Scared For Her Safety)

Nasria and her husband, an Afghan national, initially tried to evacuate the country on a flight from the Kabul airport. She described the chaotic process, telling VOA, “It was so hard to get on a flight. There were a couple of days where we had to sleep on streets. People were literally stepping over people. That’s how bad it was.”

Ultimately, Nasria’s flight out of Afghanistan was canceled, leaving her essentially stranded in the country. The State Department then told Nasria that she would get “picked up” if she could get to a specified location. However, Nasria stated that she was blocked at gunpoint by the Taliban when she attempted to enter the area.

“Our troops were literally at the gate just waiting for us to continue walking and they had blocked us,” she said. At one point Nasria tried to rush past the Taliban, but stated that they shot at her and ordered her to come back. (RELATED: ‘They Lied To Us’: Hundreds Of American Citizens And Others With Green Cards Were Left In Afghanistan)

Nasria remains stranded in Afghanistan and said that the state department told her to stay put. On August 23, White House press secretary Jen Psaki denied that any Americans are stranded in Afghanistan, calling the use of the word “irresponsible,” as previously reported by the Daily Caller.

Last week, Republican Rep. Darrell Issa, who has been working on rescuing Americans stuck in Afghanistan, told Fox News that “Anyone who says there aren’t people stranded is wrong.”