UConn Football Coach Randy Edsall Announces He’ll Retire At The End Of The Season

UConn football coach Randy Edsall will retire at the end of the season.

Edsall announced the news Sunday afternoon on his Twitter account, and wrote in part, “After 17 years of service at the University of Connecticut as its Head Football Coach, I’ve decided to retire at the end of the season.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can read his full statement below.

Whether he’s retiring at the end of the season or being pushed out the door, it’s clear that Edsall’s return to UConn has been an unmitigated disaster.

Since 2017, the Huskies are 6-32. Yes, that’s a very real record. They’re 6-32 since Edsall returned to the program.

Top of the screen. UConn DB. Watch him embarrass himself. pic.twitter.com/DCF1G1k7dK — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 28, 2021

Even though UConn isn’t a historical power, you simply can’t tolerate a record like that. The Huskies have to hit the reset button and start over.

Clearly, whatever the program is currently doing isn’t working, and they’re getting lit up week after week. They just lost to Holy Cross!

I’ve seen some real pathetic stuff as a UConn football fan. This is the lowest point. pic.twitter.com/e1EjNhNmtv — UConn football endurer (@NoEscalators) September 4, 2021

Edsall has been a coach for a long time, and he’s earned a substantial amount of money along the way. Hopefully, he enjoys retirement and UConn can figure out a way to win football games again.