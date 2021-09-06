Antony Blinken Will Testify Before House And Senate On Afghanistan Withdrawal

Secretary of State Antony Blinken will testify before Congress on the United States’ withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Blinken has been scheduled to appear before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday, September 14, for a hearing titled “Examining the U.S. Withdrawal from Afghanistan.” (RELATED: Afghan Son Claims Taliban Killed His Mother — A Pregnant Policewoman — In Front Of Her Family)

NEW – @SecBlinken to testify on US Afghanistan withdrawal next Tuesday, September 14 before Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Hill sources say he’ll also appear next week before House Foreign Affiars. https://t.co/7MBtFOj9Wt — Rich Edson (@RichEdsonDC) September 6, 2021

Blinken is also expected to appear before the House Foreign Affairs Committee for a similar hearing.

The Secretary of State’s testimony on the Afghanistan withdrawal will follow his September 5-8 trip to Doha, Qatar and Ramstein, Germany. The trip was touted by the State Department as an opportunity for Blinken to offer thanks to allies and partners.

“While there, he will reaffirm and strengthen our partnerships to promote peace, security, and human dignity,” State Department spokesman Ned Price tweeted.

.@SecBlinken will travel to Doha, Qatar and Ramstein, Germany from September 5-8 to thank our partners for their important work on Afghanistan. While there, he will reaffirm and strengthen our partnerships to promote peace, security, and human dignity. https://t.co/0rrzClssbZ — Ned Price (@StateDeptSpox) September 3, 2021

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin embarked on a similar trip to the Arabian Gulf, as well.

Defense Sec. Austin plans to travel to the Arabian Gulf next week, following the U.S.’s complete withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan. https://t.co/kiVhRumZzl — NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) September 1, 2021

Austin said his trip was part of an effort “to thank our partners there who have done so much to help save and shelter Afghan civilians.”