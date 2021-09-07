Massive Brawl Breaks Out During Pro Soccer Game In Crazy Viral Video

Fans at the Club America/Chivas game were out of control over the weekend.

In a video tweeted by @DallasTexasTV, fans in the stands of the Cotton Bowl were going at it, and it was absolutely out of control. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Watch it all unfold below. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Absolute chaos broke out in stands yesterday during the Club America vs Chivas game at the Cotton Bowl pic.twitter.com/7EpLhAIGn5 — Dallas Texas TV (@DallasTexasTV) September 6, 2021

I’m not sure why two teams from Mexico were playing at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, but that’s not really the super important part here. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

The important part is that another day goes by in America, and we have another sports brawl. This one didn’t even include American teams! (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

More footage from the Cotton Bowl pic.twitter.com/7rCcBxPsEx — Dallas Texas TV (@DallasTexasTV) September 6, 2021

I truly don’t understand why fans are fighting so often these days, but that’s the case. More than ever before, people are throwing punches while at games. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

It makes no sense to me, but it is the way it is. It’s 2021 and people love brawling at sporting events.

Royal Rumble in Memphis pic.twitter.com/hQmcrOKMp7 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 5, 2021

I can’t wait to see who fights next. We all know it’s coming!