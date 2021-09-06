Fans Brawl During The Alabama/Miami Game In Viral Video

Fans at the Alabama/Miami game decided it was a good idea to brawl Saturday.

In a video tweeted by @BarstoolU, a group of fans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta for the highly-anticipated non-conference matchup started fighting each other.

While it's unclear what started the altercation, it's crystal clear people were doing their best to mess each other up. Watch the bizarre altercation below.

Well at least Miami won at something today @BarstoolUMiami pic.twitter.com/ixKxR0Ija2 — Barstool U (@BarstoolU) September 5, 2021

How many different fight videos have we seen over the past few days? I don't want to sound like a broken record, but there's no longer any doubt that America is fully back.

Literally every single time I fire up Twitter, it seems like I find myself watching a new fight video.

UH lady was not happy about the loss, then this happened pic.twitter.com/kXcbipIzui — Larry FooteSack (@atxhobogrl) September 5, 2021

Also, if there's one thing I know about Alabama fans, it's that they hate when people trash their team. You talk smack about the Crimson Tide, you better be ready to throw down.

I don’t know if that’s what instigated this brawl, but it wouldn’t surprise me at all if that was the case. Alabama fans love defending their honor and the Crimson Tide like America loves defending freedom.

They just do it. They don’t ask questions. They just throw down if it comes to it.

Never change, football fans! Never change!