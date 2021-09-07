Man In Vietnam Sentenced To 5 Years In Jail For Spreading COVID-19

A Vietnamese court sentenced a man to five years in prison Monday for breaking the country’s strict COVID-19 quarantine rules and spreading the virus, according to Reuters.

Le Van Tri, 28, was found guilty during a one-day trial at the People’s Court of the southern province of Ca Mau of “transmitting dangerous infectious diseases” to eight people and killing one, Reuters reported based on the state-run Vietnam News Agency (VNA).

“Tri travelled back to Ca Mau from Ho Chi Minh City … and breached the 21-day quarantine regulations,” Reuters quoted VNA. “Tri infected eight people, one of whom died due to the virus after one month of treatment.”

A man in Vietnam was sentenced to 5 years in jail for breaking #COVID19 quarantine — accused of infecting others, one of whom died. He is the 3rd person sentenced for spreading the virus. Vietnam is facing major outbreaks after keeping cases low with mass testing and lockdowns. pic.twitter.com/9PEO0i47lv — AJ+ (@ajplus) September 7, 2021

Tri allegedly traveled by motorcycle from Ho Chi Minh City to his home in Ca Mau, according to the BBC. He reportedly failed to abide by the isolation rules and lied on a health declaration when asked about his travel history. (RELATED: Vietnam Imprisons 3 Journalists Over Government Criticism)

Ho Chi Minh requires a 21-day quarantine, and on Sept. 7 the city extended its shelter in place policy to Sept. 15, according to Vietnam Briefing. Low-risk residents are allowed to go to the grocery store or get takeout once a week.

A Vietnam court also sentenced a flight attendant to two years in prison after breaking COVID-19 quarantine rules and spreading the virus, Reuters reported.

Ca Mau has reported 191 COVID-19 cases and two deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, according to Reuters.

Vietnam, a country of roughly 97 million people, has reported 536,788 COVID-19 cases and 13,365 deaths since early 2020, according to the World Health Organization.

