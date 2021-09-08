Dan Campbell Used To Make People At His House Parties Drink Until The Sun Came Up

Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell sounds like a gigantic fan of beer.

The Athletic published a piece about the first-time head coach’s time in college, and it sounds like he was the man. According to Barstool Sports, The Athletic reported that one of Campbell’s house rules for a party was that the boys had to stay up drinking until the sun came up. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Off-the-charts levels of caffeine fuel the Lions’ new head coach, but there’s much more to Dan Campbell’s approach. It starts with a farm in Texas, a big cowboy and an even bigger heart. “He just has a gift — you want to do things for him.”https://t.co/vOz0LHsBnk — The Athletic NFL (@TheAthleticNFL) September 8, 2021

The Athletic wrote the following in part:

Lechler: There were plenty of nights where we’d be having a get-together and I would see that look in his eye and just be like, “Oh no.” And, sure enough, (a) little time would go by and here comes Dan: “Hey, Lech, we’re staying up till the sun comes up tonight.” And you’re just … “oh, sh*t, no.” But you did it for Dan. … When we beat Kansas State in the Big 12 championship, I knew the second that plane landed at home what was gonna happen. Think that one went for about two days.

Is Dan Campbell the man or is Dan Campbell the man? The answer to that question is an overwhelming yes.

I love everything about this guy and the more I learn, the more I love the fact he’s the head coach of my team.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl)

Making sure all the boys stay up all night to hammer beers is what college is all about. You’re not doing it just because you want to.

You’re doing it because you care about the people around you. You’re trying to all make some memories over ice-cold beer.

At Campbell’s house, when the sun was down, the beers were going down nice and cold. Once dawn arrived, you could go to bed and not one minute before!

With the week starting Sunday, I can’t wait to see what Campbell does. I’m super stoked that he’s the leader in Detroit.