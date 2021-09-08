Donald Trump Will Commentate The Evander Holyfield/Vitor Belfort Fight

Former President Donald Trump will be a part of the Evander Holyfield/Vitor Belfort fight this weekend.

Fite announced Tuesday night that the 45th President of the United States and his son Don Jr. will commentate the Holyfield vs. Belfort Triller bout this Saturday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I love great fighters and great fights. I look forward to seeing both this Saturday night and sharing my thoughts ringside. You won’t want to miss this special event,” Trump said in a statement about the event, which is taking place in Florida.

Whether you like Trump or not, I think we can all agree that the fact a former President is commentating a boxing match is awesome.

Imagine if Obama, who is a huge basketball fan, called a March Madness game. It would be must-watch television.

This is the same situation.

Donald Trump has signed a contract to call a “gamecast” of Saturday’s boxing event headlined by Evander Holyfield-Vitor Belfort, Triller tells ESPN. The former president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., will join him. Both Trumps will be in person in Hollywood, Florida. — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) September 7, 2021

I’ve always argued that our politicians should embrace their hobbies and not be so buttoned up. Trump has long been involved with the fight game.

Over the summer, he attended a UFC event in Vegas and the place went wild for him. Fight fans love him and he loves the fight game.

It’s a natural match. Now, he’s taking things to the next level by jumping in on the commentary.

UFC crowd goes nuts when Trump enters the stadiumwith @danawhite!!! Chants of US… USA break out. These fans and most of the fighters just get it.🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 #UFC #Ufc246 pic.twitter.com/MG0TA2E7BY — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 11, 2021

Make sure to check out the fight this Saturday if you’re interested in hearing what Trump has to say.