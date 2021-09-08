Editorial

Donald Trump Will Commentate The Evander Holyfield/Vitor Belfort Fight

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 12: U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he departs on the South Lawn of the White House, on December 12, 2020 in Washington, DC. Trump is traveling to the Army versus Navy Football Game at the United States Military Academy in West Point, NY.

(Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images)

Former President Donald Trump will be a part of the Evander Holyfield/Vitor Belfort fight this weekend.

Fite announced Tuesday night that the 45th President of the United States and his son Don Jr. will commentate the Holyfield vs. Belfort Triller bout this Saturday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I love great fighters and great fights. I look forward to seeing both this Saturday night and sharing my thoughts ringside. You won’t want to miss this special event,” Trump said in a statement about the event, which is taking place in Florida.

Whether you like Trump or not, I think we can all agree that the fact a former President is commentating a boxing match is awesome.

Imagine if Obama, who is a huge basketball fan, called a March Madness game. It would be must-watch television.

This is the same situation.

I’ve always argued that our politicians should embrace their hobbies and not be so buttoned up. Trump has long been involved with the fight game.

Over the summer, he attended a UFC event in Vegas and the place went wild for him. Fight fans love him and he loves the fight game.

It’s a natural match. Now, he’s taking things to the next level by jumping in on the commentary.

Make sure to check out the fight this Saturday if you’re interested in hearing what Trump has to say.