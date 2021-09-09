‘He Lied’: RNC Will Sue Biden Over Vaccine Mandate

The Republican National Committee (RNC) will sue President Joe Biden for his vaccine mandate when it goes into effect, GOP Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel announced Thursday.

Biden signed an executive order Thursday mandating that companies with 100 employees or more require their workers to either be vaccinated against COVID-19 or show a negative COVID-19 test once per week. The move saw immediate pushback from Republicans, who cited Biden’s previous vows not to resort to federal vaccine mandates in the U.S. His Thursday order will affect roughly 80 million U.S. workers.

McDaniel says the president “lied” with those vows and that the Republican Party stands ready to sue the Biden administration.

“Joe Biden told Americans when he was elected that he would not impose vaccine mandates. He lied,” McDaniel said in a statement. “Now small businesses, workers, and families across the country will pay the price.”

“Like many Americans, I am pro-vaccine and anti-mandate,” she added. “Many small businesses and workers do not have the money or legal resources to fight Biden’s unconstitutional actions and authoritarian decrees, but when his decree goes into effect, the RNC will sue the administration to protect Americans and their liberties.”

Biden rejected the idea that getting vaccinated is an issue of personal freedom during his announcement of the mandate Thursday.

“This is not about freedom or personal choice, it’s about protecting yourself and those around you,” the president said. (RELATED: FLASHBACK: Biden Said ‘I Wouldn’t Demand [Vaccines] To Be Mandatory)

Republican Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse blasted the president’s move as both ineffectual and an attempt to move past discussion of his much-criticized withdrawal from Afghanistan.

“President Biden is so desperate to distract from his shameful, incompetent Afghanistan exit that he is saying crazy things and pushing constitutionally flawed executive orders. This is a cynical attempt to pick a fight and distract from the President’s morally disgraceful decision to leave Americans behind Taliban lines on the 20th anniversary of 9/11,” Sasse said in a statement provided to the Daily Caller. “This isn’t how you beat COVID, but it is how you run a distraction campaign — it’s gross and the American people shouldn’t fall for it.”